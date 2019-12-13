Cardinals waive Terrell Suggs

Getty Images

Terrell Suggs opted to go home when he signed with the Cardinals as a free agent this offseason, but the homecoming won’t end with Suggs taking a final bow in front of the Arizona crowd this Sunday.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury announced that the team waived Suggs on Friday. The league’s other 32 teams will be able to make a claim on Suggs and add him to their roster next week.

Moving to another team appears to be of interest to Suggs. Kingsbury said the decision to part ways was made after conversations with Suggs about allowing the veteran to find another team while the Cardinals look at younger players.

Suggs had 37 tackles, 5.5 sacks and four forced fumbles for the Cardinals this season.

Any speculation about Suggs moving elsewhere will include some mention of Baltimore given Suggs’s long run as a member of the Ravens defense. They’re at the back end of the waiver order, however, and another team may want to bring in an experienced hand for the final weeks of the season.