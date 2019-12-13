Chiefs equipment Plan B involved a Massachusetts high school

Getty Images

When part of the Chiefs equipment was mistakenly sent to Newark last week, there was some obvious concern about how to get it back to Gillette Stadium by game time.

But in the meantime, people were working on a backup plan which would have been the equivalent of Matt Moore instead of Patrick Mahomes.

Via Dom Nicastro of MetroWestDailyNews.com, a representative from equipment manufacturer Riddell called up the athletic director at Masconomet Regional High School asking if the Chiefs could borrow their helmets.

Masconomet’s sports teams are known as the Chieftans, and their helmets are red with a white M inside an arrowhead logo, so it would have at least been close. The plan also included a police escort to get the helmets more than 50 miles from Boxford to Gillette Stadium.

Ultimately, the Chiefs didn’t need them, as their equipment arrived a little more than an hour before kickoff.

“I’m a diehard Boston sports fan. I would not have wanted to be responsible for a loss,” school athletic director John Daileanes said. “I probably would have had to change my identity.”

But at least he was kind of enough to offer the Chiefs the chance to change theirs.