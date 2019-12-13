Derrick Henry listed as questionable

Getty Images

Titans running back Derrick Henry said earlier this week that he’ll be ready to go for Sunday’s matchup with the Texans despite a hamstring injury, but the team wasn’t willing to guarantee he’d be in the lineup on Friday.

Henry is listed as questionable on Tennessee’s final injury report of the week. He did not practice on Friday, which made it a clean sweep of missed practices for Henry this week.

That’s a change from the last couple of weeks when Henry did limited work in practice before getting the green light to play on Sunday. The expectation remains that the Titans managed his workload in order to ensure he’d be ready for the game, but we’ll have until a bit closer to kickoff to know for sure.

Wide receiver Adam Humphries (ankle), cornerback Adoree' Jackson (foot) and linebacker Daren Bates (shoulder) have been ruled out. Safety Kenny Vaccaro is questionable as he awaits clearance from the concussion protocol.