Doug Pederson: Kamu Grugier-Hill lying about concussion is “very disappointing”

Eagles coach Doug Pederson is not happy that linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill lied to the team’s medical staff and denied having concussion symptoms so that he could play in the game two weeks ago against the Dolphins.

Pederson said today that he found Grugier-Hill’s comments “very disappointing.”

Grugier-Hill’s decision put himself at risk, Pederson said, and Pederson said players need to consider their own well-being beyond one game. Pederson said he is reminding the whole team of the importance of communicating with the medical staff.

More than any other type of injury that a football player can suffer, a concussion requires the cooperation of the patient for the medical staff to diagnose it properly. If a player won’t cooperate, he’s making the medical staff’s job more difficult. The idea that lying about injuries shows toughness is a part of the culture of football that needs to change.