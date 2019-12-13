Drew Brees on injury report with right elbow issue, fully participates in practice

Getty Images

The Saints made a notable addition to their injury report after Friday’s practice.

Quarterback Drew Brees landed on the list due to a right elbow issue. Brees was a full participant in the session, so it wouldn’t appear to affect his availability for Monday’s game against the Colts.

The Saints will practice again on Saturday before issuing injury designations for the matchup with Indianapolis.

Left tackle Terron Armstead (ankle) and defensive end Cameron Jordan (abdomen) both went from not practicing on Thursday to limited participation on Friday. Tight end Jared Cook progressed from limited to full participation, which is a good sign for his chances of clearing the concussion protocol in time to play this week.