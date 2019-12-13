Eagles’ Kamu Grugier-Hill says he lied so he could play with a concussion

Getty Images

Eagles linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill says he suffered a concussion on the first play of Philadelphia’s loss to Miami two weeks ago but lied to the team’s medical staff to continue playing.

“I just basically lied to them,” Grugier-Hill said, via Dave Zangaro of NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com. “I thought it would just go away. Just didn’t really say anything about it. It got to the point where I really couldn’t lie to them anymore.”

Grugier-Hill ended up playing 56 snaps against the Dolphins but missed this week’s game because of the concussion. He didn’t tell the team’s medical staff about it until four days after the game, when he was still having headaches. He said it was the first concussion he has ever suffered.

He also said he doesn’t regret playing through it.

“No,” he said. “I mean, I wish we would have at least got a win.”

Grugeri-Hill’s comments point to one of the fundamental problems with preventing brain injuries in football: Most of the brain injuries suffered in football can only be diagnosed with the player’s cooperation, and many players would rather keep playing.