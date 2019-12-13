For the third time, NFL MVP will be younger than Heisman Trophy winner

Getty Images

On Thursday night, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson nailed down his case for NFL MVP. On Saturday night, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow most likely will win the Heisman Trophy.

If that happens, the league MVP (born 1/7/97) will be younger than the Heisman winner (born 12/10/96).

Amazingly, it will be not the first time that happened but the third. In 2000, Heisman winner Chris Weinke (7/31/72) was older than NFL MVP Marshall Faulk (2/26/73). In 1957, NFL MVP Jim Brown (2/17/36) was younger than Heisman winner John David Crow (7/8/35).

Jackson will become the second youngest NFL MVP, if he wins it. Brown won the award in 1957 and 1958, at 21 and 22, respectively.

Jackson and Burrow may have another connection, beyond the major 2019 awards. If the Bengals earn the first overall pick in the draft and use it on Burrow, Jackson and Burrow will square off against each other twice per year.