For the third time, NFL MVP will be younger than Heisman Trophy winner

On Thursday night, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson nailed down his case for NFL MVP. On Saturday night, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow most likely will win the Heisman Trophy.

If that happens, the league MVP (born 1/7/97) will be younger than the Heisman winner (born 12/10/96).

Amazingly, it will be not the first time that happened but the third. In 2000, Heisman winner Chris Weinke (7/31/72) was older than NFL MVP Marshall Faulk (2/26/73). In 1957, NFL MVP Jim Brown (2/17/36) was younger than Heisman winner John David Crow (7/8/35).

Jackson will become the second youngest NFL MVP, if he wins it. Brown won the award in 1957 and 1958, at 21 and 22, respectively.

Jackson and Burrow may have another connection, beyond the major 2019 awards. If the Bengals earn the first overall pick in the draft and use it on Burrow, Jackson and Burrow will square off against each other twice per year.

9 responses to “For the third time, NFL MVP will be younger than Heisman Trophy winner

  1. What’s Jackson going to do when the defense is instructed to defend him in pairs. 1 guy charge him & the other fall back to cover the RB. That’s how to stop the run/shoot, wildcat, RPO, Option.

  2. Wow, that is so fascinating.
    All my friends are talking about it.
    Twitter is all abuzz, it’s going viral for sure.
    I already know I won’t be able to sleep tonight.
    I’m so excited.

  3. All this talk about MVP and I was curious how the award winner’s team did in the postseason. I only went back ten years but it was a reminder that the postseason is a different animal!

    Winner – season outcome

    Mahomes – lost championship game
    Brady – lost SB
    Ryan – lost SB
    Newton – Lost SB
    Rodgers – lost championship game
    Manning – lost SB
    Peterson – lost wildcard
    Rodgers – lost divisional round
    Brady – lost in divisional round
    Manning – lost SB

  4. daphne49er — so … in 5 of the past 10 years, the MVP made the Super Bowl, and you’re citing this as some sort of cautionary tale? If Lamar makes the Super Bowl in his first full year as a starter, sign me up

  6. vikesfansteve says:
    December 13, 2019 at 10:36 am
    What’s Jackson going to do when the defense is instructed to defend him in pairs. 1 guy charge him & the other fall back to cover the RB. That’s how to stop the run/shoot, wildcat, RPO, Option.

    Yeah because its that easy…. Bill Belichick on line 1…. SKOL!!!!

  7. Jim Brown.. the biggest scam there is. Violent criminal that played against defensive lineman that were smaller than him and yet some consider him to be the goat.. smh

  8. “What’s Jackson going to do when the defense is instructed to defend him in pairs.”
    _____________

    Throw to the open guy? Because if they’re going to commit two defenders to the QB every play there’s going to be other guys with openings.

  9. daphne49er — so … in 5 of the past 10 years, the MVP made the Super Bowl, and you’re citing this as some sort of cautionary tale?

    No, I’m just showing that winning the regular season MVP award really doesn’t speak to what happens in the post-season. I’m not knocking Lamar — far form it! But that list is full of HOFers. It’s still a team sport.

