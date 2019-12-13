Frank Clark practices, “heading in the right direction”

Getty Images

Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark missed two days of practice this week with a stomach condition that forced him to see a specialist, but Friday brought better news about Clark’s condition.

Clark got back on the practice field and head coach Andy Reid said that he did “most of the stuff” that the team did during the workout.

“We’re heading in the right direction with him,” Reid said, via B.J. Kissel of the team’s website.

Clark had to go to the hospital last week and reportedly lost 12 pounds before the team’s Week 14 win over the Patriots. Clark had a sack and two quarterback hits in that victory and has 32 tackles, six sacks, three forced fumbles and an interception over the course of the entire season.