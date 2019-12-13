Giants announce Eli Manning starts again this week

Getty Images

Eli Manning‘s return to the Giants starting lineup will extend to a second week.

That was the expectation as the week unfolded and the Giants made it official on Friday when they announced Manning will start against the Dolphins.

Manning was 15-of-30 for 203 yards and two touchdowns against the Eagles last Monday night. He threw both touchdowns while going 11-of-19 for 179 yards in the first half, but slumped to 4-of-11 for 24 yards as the Giants saw a 17-3 lead turn into a 23-17 overtime loss.

The Giants ruled Daniel Jones out with the sprained ankle he suffered in Week 13. He’s no longer wearing a protective boot and was able to get in limited practice work this week, so a return to the lineup for Week 16 seems like a distinct possibility. If that’s the case, Sunday’s game is likely to be the final home start of Manning’s long tenure with the Giants.

The Giants have ruled out tight ends Evan Engram (knee) and Rhett Ellison (concussion). Right guard Kevin Zeitler (ankle, wrist) is also out on Sunday.