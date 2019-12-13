Greg Olsen out again this week

Getty Images

The Seahawks defense won’t have to contend with Panthers tight end Greg Olsen this Sunday.

Olsen has been ruled out for the second straight week with a concussion. Olsen was knocked out of Carolina’s Week 13 game against Washington on a hit by linebacker Ryan Anderson. Anderson was ejected from the game as a result of the hit.

Olsen was able to participate in practice on a limited basis this week. He still needs to make it through the final stages of the concussion protocol, however.

Tackle Greg Little (ankle) and defensive end Marquis Haynes (knee) have also been ruled out for the game. Edge rusher Mario Addison (chest) is listed as questionable after returning to practice for a limited session.