Jameis Winston throwing footballs again

Getty Images

Jameis Winston has moved over an aisle at the sporting good store.

According to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, the Buccaneers quarterback was back to throwing footballs Friday, a good sign that he’ll be ready to go Sunday against the Lions.

Winston’s working his way back from a thumb fracture suffered in last week’s win against the Colts. He left the game briefly, but returned to throw for 456 yards and four touchdowns.

In practice yesterday, he was limited to throwing tennis balls. Stroud noted that Winston was throwing “with velocity,” so it appears likely he’ll start as the Bucs try to extend their winning streak to four games.