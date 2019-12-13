Giants cut Janoris Jenkins

Posted by Josh Alper on December 13, 2019, 10:19 AM EST
Cornerback Janoris Jenkins landed in hot water this week for tweeting an offensive term for people with intellectual disabilities at someone on Twitter and then trying to defend his use of it as “slang” from where he grew up.

Giants head coach Pat Shurmur had different words for the term. He called it “very inappropriate and offensive” on Thursday and Jenkins’s unwillingness to apologize for using it was the impetus for the Giants to part ways with Jenkins for good.

The Giants announced on Friday that they have waived Jenkins with an injury designation. He has been out of practice this week and is listed with an ankle injury, but has not missed any games.

“Obviously, what happened this week, and the refusal to acknowledge the inappropriate and offensive language, was the determining factor,” Shurmur said at his Friday press conference.

The news was not met with sadness from Jenkins.

Jenkins will go through waivers and can be claimed by any of the league’s other 31 teams. Jenkins is under contract for next season, but has no guaranteed money left on his deal. If he’s not claimed, he’ll become a free agent.

42 responses to “Giants cut Janoris Jenkins

  4. He would’ve been better off just apologizing and not justifying the use of the “r” word. Slurs are slurs and I’m pretty sure he wouldn’t be okay with someone calling him the “n” word because they grew up around people using it.

  5. He was gone next season anyway. More time for the younger guys to get playing time. But he
    is still a better than avg cover guy, when he wanted to be.

  7. Yeah, good call by the Giants here. I grew up in a pretty rough area, and we used certain words too. Once I became a teenager I slowly started to lose those words. They are offensive and if you can’t see that as an adult, then you are going to suffer the consequences of using those words. In addition, you are a professional ( I use the term loosely with him) you need to be aware of whats around you. Use those words if you choose/really must to in your neighborhood, but don’t use them at a workplace. It’s maturity and class, which he has very little it seems.

  8. guy is a turnstyle…thanks for that one good season you gave us 3 or 4 years ago…sure he has a few interceptions this year but if you watched the games like I have the ints were more of him being right place right time, it defiantly wasn’t because he was locking guys down… kick rocks homie

  12. Though the franchise should expect better behavior from its players, this is pretty severe.

    I think every franchise should have a social media policy and guideline in place. If a draftee doesn’t like it, they should inform that team’s scouting department. I hate social media, and want nothing to do with Facebook, twitter, instagram, or all the other attention-seeking “Look at Me!” social apps. But as much as I hate social media, it is here to stay, and teams had best find ways to moderate how players interact with it, or avoid those players who like AB or Jenkins, want to do their own thing.

  15. Well played Jenkins….you tweeted on purpose to offend the Giants …which led to you being cut and then probably getting picked up by a team GOING to the playoffs….well played. I’m sure in your heart of hearts you meant nothing. It was all strategic.

  17. Wow Shurmur and Gettleman, way to get rid of your best secondary player because “words hurt” I can’t wait till all of these clowns are fired. Going “woke” or PC ain’t going to save you

  21. I respect him more for standing behind what he said and not apologizing than when celebs and others put out cowardly and incomplete apologies “… to anyone that I offended.”

    Though he’s still not a very good corner.

  22. Someone will pick him up but only after he agrees to apologize for his comment. Which makes the whole thing even more ridiculous. But injuries make him a valuable piece to some crap defense like Houston. The apology to come before the signing will be just as offensive as the original comment

  25. rodgerstonelson says:
    December 13, 2019 at 10:23 am
    Patriots are on line one.
    ————————————–

    Not unless he has undiscovered talent at fullback. Blocking help is the need, New England already has better corners than Jenkins at the bottom of their depth chart.

  26. That response seems a bit severe. It will be interesting to see if he passes through waivers without being picked up.

  27. rodgerstonelson says:

    December 13, 2019 at 10:23 am

    Patriots are on line one

    Why? Cornerback play is the only thing they do well these days. No sense bringing in a knucklehead when you don’t need one.

  28. He had one year and $11M left on this contract. No way they were paying him that money next season. Seems to me they were trending in this position regardless and this tweet just gave them a reason to do it now.

  29. BereaBrowns says:
    December 13, 2019 at 10:36 am
    Saw Janoris on the train this morning heading north out of NY.

    ————-

    Going to Canada?

  30. “What a soft society we have become.”

    I’ve worked with a lot of people with Downs Syndrome, that is the equivalent of the Nword for them and very painful for them to deal with. It has nothing to do with being soft.

  31. Hell, if that’s the worst thing the guy has done, I’d happily see him wearing green and gold for the Packers for help in a playoff push. They need more experience in the secondary. Just tell the guy to issue an apology and say he’ll be more sensitive in the future, and poof, all will be forgiven.

  33. Joe to say he was the giants best secondary player is laugh out loud funny. Thanks for the laugh this AM

  34. His excuse showed the entire league how immature he remains. You can’t use “the hood” as a reason why you haven’t grown up yet at age 31. If you genuinely believe that as a millionaire pro athlete, you can still act like you did at 15, then this is what will happen to you.

  38. so they didn’t trade him for a late pick, now cut him? chief fan here…he’s prob better than one of our CBs. Take a flyer if he gets free.

  39. war27 says:

    What a soft society we have become.
    ____________________________________

    My nephew is a person with disabilities. My wife is a Special Educator.
    I don’t believe society has become soft by stopping an offensive term from being accepted.
    This isn’t a ticky-tack word that should only offend “some people”. Unless you use this term yourself, you shouldn’t speak to such things. (And if you use this term, you should be ashamed).

  42. My son who passed away also had disabilities but I don’t take the time to police words to other adults. I don’t find it offensive or could care less if other people use it. It doesn’t mean you’re disparaging a special needs kid or person or even their family.

    My nephew is a person with disabilities. My wife is a Special Educator.
    I don’t believe society has become soft by stopping an offensive term from being accepted.
    This isn’t a ticky-tack word that should only offend “some people”. Unless you use this term yourself, you shouldn’t speak to such things. (And if you use this term, you should be ashamed).

