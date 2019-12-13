Giants cut Janoris Jenkins

Getty Images

Cornerback Janoris Jenkins landed in hot water this week for tweeting an offensive term for people with intellectual disabilities at someone on Twitter and then trying to defend his use of it as “slang” from where he grew up.

Giants head coach Pat Shurmur had different words for the term. He called it “very inappropriate and offensive” on Thursday and Jenkins’s unwillingness to apologize for using it was the impetus for the Giants to part ways with Jenkins for good.

The Giants announced on Friday that they have waived Jenkins with an injury designation. He has been out of practice this week and is listed with an ankle injury, but has not missed any games.

“Obviously, what happened this week, and the refusal to acknowledge the inappropriate and offensive language, was the determining factor,” Shurmur said at his Friday press conference.

The news was not met with sadness from Jenkins.

Best news ever.. Thank you — JackRabbit2.0 (@JjenkzLockdown) December 13, 2019

Jenkins will go through waivers and can be claimed by any of the league’s other 31 teams. Jenkins is under contract for next season, but has no guaranteed money left on his deal. If he’s not claimed, he’ll become a free agent.