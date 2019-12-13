Janoris Jenkins will get the rest of his 2019 salary, from someone

Getty Images

With the Giants firing an unrepetent Janoris Jenkins after he used an offensive term on Twitter and brushed it off as cultural slang, he will now be exposed to waivers.

Because the release will happen on a Friday, the window for making claims will close on Monday at 4:00 p.m. ET. And the question then becomes whether anyone will make a claim.

A team like the Eagles could use the help, but would the Eagles overlook Jenkins’ behavior and his failure to own it? Would anyone?

It’s the constant balance in which all sports teams engage regarding talent and second chances. Is Jenkins, who was a premier free agent when he joined the Giants in 2016, still regarded as good enough, in light of the headache he’ll bring?

However it plays out, he’ll get paid for the rest of the season. He already has earned this week’s $597,000 game check. He’ll get his next two, regardless of whether he’s claimed on waivers, files an injury grievance (he has an ankle injury), or collects termination pay. Beyond this week, $1.194 million remains payable to Jenkins, who is signed through 2020.

With his salary for next year non-guaranteed at $10.15 million, a team could claim him for the balance of the season and then cut him loose.

It could be a longshot at this point, especially since Jenkins isn’t as good as he used to be. Still, cornerback continues to be a very important position, and any playoff team with concerns at the position will need to at least consider the possibility of picking him up.