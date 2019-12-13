Jerry Jones: Expect a marijuana adjustment to NFL’s substance-abuse policy

Posted by Mike Florio on December 13, 2019, 12:56 PM EST
The MLB no longer tests for marijuana, and the NFL may be following suit, eventually.

“I think that you should expect and will expect an adjustment” of the league’s prohibition on marijuana use, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Friday on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

Jones added that the ban on marijuana use could be lifted as part of the next Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Jones has long been arguing against the league’s stance on marijuana, which polices the private lives of players in furtherance of an outdated “war on drugs.” Adopted, as most disciplinary policies are, as a P.R. move by the league, there’s no longer a P.R. benefit to be derived from banning marijuana use.

Instead, the marijuana prohibition now does more harm than good, keeping quality players from being available to play.

But the league can’t simply abandon the ban on marijuana and the testing program that goes along with it. The NFL will surrender the right to test and punish only through collective bargaining with the union.

Which raises an inherently practical consideration: What would the NFLPA give up to get rid of the rule that prohibits marijuana use? Not much, since players who know how to navigate the process can easily do so, passing the annual test and smoking at will for the rest of the year.

Unless the league simply walks away from the marijuana ban, the only way to save face would be to throw the marijuana policy into the broader bucket of terms exchanged by the parties as part of the full-blown CBA. It would then appear that the NFL got something for giving up the marijuana prohibition, even if the NFL doesn’t really get anything in return.

But the NFL would indeed get something in return, because the evolution of societal views on marijuana have created a reality in which the very existence of the marijuana ban hurts the NFL more than it helps it, by keeping good football players from being available to play, for no good reason.

15 responses to “Jerry Jones: Expect a marijuana adjustment to NFL’s substance-abuse policy

  1. Enough already, dump weed testing if for no other reason than we won’t have to hear about from the lettuce heads every time a player gets hit with a suspension that “it’s only weed” as though that’s the only thing players ever use.

  5. I’m fine with this as long as PLAYERS sign an ironclad waiver that prohibits them (or any of their family, friends or legal representatives)from suing the NFL when the PLAYER becomes addicted to weed and/or escalates to other illegal drugs.
    Smoking weed is a CHOICE made by the PLAYER, the employer (NFL and its franchises) should NOT be made legally liable for the consequences of the PLAYER smoking weed or using crack, coke, meth, bath salts, etc.
    Moreover, I propose that if a player is cut or waived as a result of using illegal drugs, that the NFL team receive NO cap penalty as a result of the transaction.
    This way when players become potheads, NFL teams can move on from without hesitation or cap consequences.
    This way, everyone is happy, the player has all the free time he wants to smoke weed and the NFL team can find a weed-free replacement player.

  6. That’s why I feel Gordon will be out of the league sooner than later just like Blackmon. They are all told on April 20th of this year @ 4:20 PM you will have a marijuana test. Stay sober for 2 weeks & you will pass no problem. More like 2 days because in a highly trained athlete with a low body fat index, you’ll just pee it out. Marijuana will stay in your system up to 30 days if you are super fat but thin people gone in days. These 2 knuckleheads couldn’t even put down the spliff for 2 days basically. That’s totally sad.

  12. gotitan says:
    December 13, 2019 at 1:09 pm
    Not true. There are plenty of good reasons to test for it. Ask my boss.

    ——————

    They don’t test to see if you’ve been drinking in your off time, why should they care if you had a little weed instead. There’s almost no difference with the biggest difference being that the government taxes the hell out of the former.

    Hmmm, maybe we’ve hit on something.

