Jerry Jones seems to suggest Cowboys won’t hire a college coach

Posted by Mike Florio on December 13, 2019, 5:19 PM EST
It’s becoming more and more clear that the Cowboys will be looking for a new coach. It’s unclear where they’ll be looking for the potential replacement for Jason Garrett.

On Friday, owner and G.M. Jerry Jones dropped a hint regarding the universe of candidates.

“College coaches coming directly into [NFL] head coach have the lowest percentage rate of success as opposed to coming from coordinators,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. “You pay a price for somebody to get up to date.”

Jerry may not be inclined to pay that price, because Jerry wants to win now. Thus, faced with the choice between a college coach and a coach currently in the NFL, Jones seems to be inclined to pluck someone from the NFL ranks.

His statement also could be motivated by feedback he’s gotten through back channels regarding whether college coaches in whom he might be interested are interested in the job. Every year, teams find out in advance of actually hiring a coach (and firing their current one) those who are, and aren’t, inclined to take the job. It’s entirely possible that Jones has learned that Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley doesn’t want the job at this time, for example.

Besides, Jerry’s statement (if supported by statistics) doesn’t really mesh with his own experience. College-only coach Barry Switzer (who had been out of coaching for five years when hired by Jones) won a Super Bowl in his second year coaching the Cowboys, and college-only coach Jimmy Johnson won two in a row starting with his fourth year in the NFL, turning around a 1-15 roster along the way.

So this may not be about what Jerry wants; it may be about what he can get. Or, more accurately, what he can’t get. And maybe he can’t get his first choice in the college ranks, so now he’ll move on to his first choice in the professional ranks.

5 responses to “Jerry Jones seems to suggest Cowboys won’t hire a college coach

  1. Can’t say that I blame him, looking back over the history of college coaches that’ve tried to make the transition to the NFL very, very few are successful especially in their first attempt! And we’ve seen some really great college coaches try, Saban, Butch Davis, Chip Kelly, Spurrier, Carroll, Petrino, Erickson and Foltz just to name a few and there were many, many others.

  2. I suspect this is more about any coach, (College or professional) wanting to commit to a program that is run by the owner. Jerry Jones wants to be the coach and general manager, and I cannot think of any up and coming quality coach who would welcome that kind of interference into their lives….Jerry will find somebody who is willing to put up with him….that may not lead to a better team, or better results….

  3. The new coach is Jason Garrett. Unless Jason finally stands up and walks away. The abuse he’s suffered is shameful. The money is good, but how many millions does a man need?

  5. Johnson was an absolute stud coming up from the college ranks, but he only coached in Dallas for four years. Maybe it was just because he couldn’t get along with Jerry, maybe it’s because he never stayed in one place for long, but either way, he left for Miami (coincidentally where his last college job was) after four years. Barry Switzer won that Superbowl with Johnson’s team, so I’m not sure how great Switzer would have been in the long run. I’m not saying that he was terrible, but it was hard to know with such a small sample size, and the fact that he was essentially playing with what Johnson put together.

    One thing is certain-only three coaches ever have won both college and pro football championships in American football. Two of those guys are listed above. The third is Pete Carroll. And as we all know, there have many more college coaches hired directly to the pros without previous coordinator experience, some of whom have also won college titles (like Steve Spurrier or Lou Holtz, for instance). All of them have failed to win a Superbowl. I know championships are elusive for everyone, but Jones is right when he says that college coaches typically have worse records in the NFL when they make the jump straight to the pros.

