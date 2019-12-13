Jonah Williams “excited” to end rookie year on a better note

Getty Images

Very few people would be truly excited about practicing for a 1-12 team in December.

But that’s the word Bengals rookie Jonah Williams kept using, after seeing the practice field for the first time in six months.

Williams became a metaphor for the Bengals’ lost season, as the first-round pick was lost to a torn labrum during OTAs, shuffling their plans to make him their left tackle of the future.

“It’s really exciting. It’s what I’ve been working for in the rehab, in the weight room and all that stuff. Excited to have this opportunity,” Williams said, via Tyler Dragon of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “Just being back out there with a jersey on and stuff like that. It’s exciting.”

You take the wins where you can get them, as it was his first practice since he was place on the reserve/physically unable to perform list in August. He didn’t put a percentage on his physical condition, but said he’s getting stronger.

“Just really excited. Again, it’s small things. But I think a lot of football players understand being able to put on your helmet and put on your jersey and put on the cleats and all that. And even just to go through warm-ups with the team, the individual drills and stuff like that like I’m going to do,” Williams said. “That’s the little things that make you feel like an active football player and a part of the team. So, I’m just really excited to be able to do that.”

He hasn’t been cleared to play, and he won’t be activated to play in games. But the simple act of footballing is enough for him at the moment, with hopes of better days ahead.