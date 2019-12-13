Jordan Howard still waiting to be cleared for contact

Getty Images

The wait for running back Jordan Howard‘s return to the Eagles lineup is set to extend at least one more week.

Howard has missed the last four games with a shoulder injury and head coach Doug Pederson said at his Friday press conference that Howard is still waiting to be cleared for contact. While that could change in the next 48 hours, it seems more likely that Howard will miss his fifth game when the Eagles play in Washington.

Pederson said that there’s still hope that Howard will be able to return soon and getting him back in action wouldn’t hurt as the Eagles try to slide past the Cowboys in the NFC East.

Miles Sanders has been the lead back in Howard’s absence with Boston Scott stepping up in a big way in last Monday’s win over the Giants. Scott caught six passes for 69 yards and ran 10 times for 59 yards and a touchdown in the win.