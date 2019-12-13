Jordan Howard still waiting to be cleared for contact

Posted by Josh Alper on December 13, 2019, 10:57 AM EST
Getty Images

The wait for running back Jordan Howard‘s return to the Eagles lineup is set to extend at least one more week.

Howard has missed the last four games with a shoulder injury and head coach Doug Pederson said at his Friday press conference that Howard is still waiting to be cleared for contact. While that could change in the next 48 hours, it seems more likely that Howard will miss his fifth game when the Eagles play in Washington.

Pederson said that there’s still hope that Howard will be able to return soon and getting him back in action wouldn’t hurt as the Eagles try to slide past the Cowboys in the NFC East.

Miles Sanders has been the lead back in Howard’s absence with Boston Scott stepping up in a big way in last Monday’s win over the Giants. Scott caught six passes for 69 yards and ran 10 times for 59 yards and a touchdown in the win.

2 responses to “Jordan Howard still waiting to be cleared for contact

  1. There’s something seriously wrong with their medical staff or the way they report things. The debacle with DeSean Jackson, injuries to Jordan Howard and Nelson Agholor, Carson Wentz last year, etc. Howard has been out for over 5 weeks due to a “stinger”. A stinger doesn’t take this long! I had high school kids shake it off and get back in the same game after suffering a stinger. AND the article does not mention that he got hurt during the bye. The Eagles had 5 injuries during the bye week! Something is seriously wrong in Philly – That or Howard and Agholor are preserving themselves for their looming free agency.

  2. OK… at least we are just now calling it a “shoulder injury.” Four weeks ago we were calling it a “stinger.”

    This has NOT been a good two years for the Eagles medical staff. Your Howard has a “stinger” that last for 3 weeks. Darren Sproles has a “minor” hamstring injury that kept him out for 2 months. Nelson Agholor injures his knee in New England, is able to play against Miami then the knee injury is too bad for New York. Carson Wentz played last season with an undetected broken back.

    I can go and on.

