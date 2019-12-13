JuJu Smith-Schuster: No setback with knee, but I’ve gotta take it slow

Getty Images

Hopes that wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster would return to the Steelers lineup diminished over the course of the week.

Smith-Schuster went from a full participant in Wednesday’s practice to limited on Thursday and not practicing at all on Friday due to the knee injury that’s kept him out of the last four games. On Friday, Smith-Schuster was asked if he suffered a setback to the knee during one of those practice sessions.

“It wasn’t a setback,” Smith-Schuster said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com. “I pushed myself too hard where I gotta slow myself down. I’m so competitive — just to get out there and be great — I gotta take it slow.”

Smith-Schuster declined to speculate about when he might return to the lineup. James Washington, Diontae Johnson, Deon Cain, Johnny Holton and Tevin Jones will be the wideouts until he does make it back.