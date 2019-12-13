Kyle Van Noy named NFLPA Community MVP this week

Getty Images

There aren’t many awards being given out for the Patriots’ on-field work over the last couple of weeks, but linebacker Kyle Van Noy has been recognized for his recent off-field contributions to the community.

Van Noy and his wife organized a holiday celebration for 153 financially disadvantaged foster families at Gillette Stadium on December 7. The families of Wonderfund of Massachusetts, a nonprofit that works with the Department of Children and Families, were treated to a meeting with Santa Claus, holiday activities and food during the event. They also took home a fully decorated Christmas tree, a grocery gift card, a Polar Express book, a Van Noy Valor Foundation ornament and winter clothing items.

As a result of that effort, Van Noy has been named the NFLPA’s Community MVP for this week.

“I am beyond thankful to be recognized by the NFLPA for my work in the New England community,” Van Noy said in a statement. “I’m so blessed to have football as a platform to make an impact on the lives of adopted children and those in foster care by encouraging personal valor and armoring them for success.”

The NFLPA will make a $10,000 contribution to the Van Noy Valor Foundation and has helped set up a crowdfunding campaign called “Kyle Van Noy’s Tackles For a Better Future” to provide further support for the foundation. Donors can pledge contributions for every tackle recorded by Van Noy this season or make a flat donation.

Van Noy will also join the other weekly MVPs in being eligible to receive the Alan Page Community Award at the end of the season.