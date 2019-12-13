Lamar Jackson says “it’s really cool” to surpass Michael Vick for QB rushing record

Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is assaulting various record books in his first season as the team’s full-time starter.

With 86 rushing yards on eight attempts on Thursday night against the New York Jets, Jackson surpassed Michael Vick’s 2006 record for most rushing yards by a quarterback in a single season. Vick had 1,039 rushing yards for the Atlanta Falcons in 2006. Jackson is now up to 1,103 yards through 14 games played this season.

“It’s really cool, my favorite player growing up,” Jackson said of breaking Vick’s record after the 42-21 win over the Jets. “It’s amazing and I’m going to cherish that forever and we just got to keep it going. Records are meant to be broken like he said and it’s really cool for me to do it.”

Additionally, Jackson’s five touchdown passes against the Jets gave his 33 touchdown passes for the season, which ties him with Vinny Testaverde for the most touchdown passes in a single season in Ravens franchise history.

“Throwing them?” Jackson said with a fist pump. “No running records, besides the rushing record, but throwing, that’s amazing. That’s hats off to the tight ends, the running backs, Pat Ricard, the fullback, the receivers, because it’s them. They’re catching the passes and scoring the touchdowns.”

Jackson became just the sixth quarterback to have at least three games in the same season with at least five touchdowns passes in a game, per Pro Football Reference. Three of the previous five won the league MVP award that season with Peyton Manning in 2004, Tom Brady in 2007 and Cam Newton in 2015 earning the award. Daunte Culpepper was beaten out by Manning in 2004 and Drew Brees was beaten out by Aaron Rodgers in 2011.

Manning is the only one to have four such games in a single season and Jackson will have two more games to attempt to match that record as well.