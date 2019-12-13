Packers offering free warm beverages for sub-freezing game

Getty Images

Cold in Green Bay isn’t necessarily news, but it stands out when the team starts reminding fans about it and offering free hot beverages.

Via Richard Ryman of the Green Bay Press-Gazette, the Packers advised fans about the freezing conditions, and are giving away free hot chocolate and hot cider to fans during the game.

The forecast high for Sunday afternoon’s game is in in the high teens. As in below 20 degrees. As in 12 degrees below freezing. Which is already cold enough, for most people who have choices in life.

Naturally, there will be some football players and fans in the stands who try to prove how tough they are by not wearing sleeves during the game. Do not be like those people.