Ravens top 200 yards both passing and rushing for fifth time this year

Getty Images

The Ravens finished Thursday night’s game against the Jets with 212 passing yards and 218 rushing yards. That’s an extraordinary game for most teams, but par for the course in Baltimore.

Thursday night’s game was the fifth time this season that the Ravens have topped 200 yards both passing and rushing. The other 31 teams combined have done that just eight times: The Cowboys have done it twice while the Cardinals, Jaguars, Vikings, Titans, Seahawks and 49ers have each done it once.

That statistic underscores what a unique offense the Ravens have. Baltimore is running so effectively that the Ravens might break the all-time NFL record for rushing yards in a season. But the Ravens also pass the ball well, with Lamar Jackson among the most efficient passers in the NFL.

Given what the Ravens can do both through the air and on the ground, they’re going to be an extremely difficult offense to stop for whatever defenses they face in the playoffs. It’s easy to see why they’re the Super Bowl favorites.