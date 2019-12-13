Ryan Kerrigan lands on injured reserve

Getty Images

Washington linebacker Ryan Kerrigan missed a game for the first time in his career due to a concussion in Week 13, but he returned to action against the Packers last weekend.

It turned out to be Kerrigan’s final appearance of the year. Kerrigan injured his calf in the 20-15 loss and interim head coach Bill Callahan announced on Friday that Kerrigan has been placed on injured reserve.

Kerrigan sacked Aaron Rodgers before getting hurt last weekend and he ends the year with 25 tackles, 5.5 sacks and a forced fumble.

Kerrigan has 90 career sacks, which leaves him one behind Dexter Manley for the most in franchise history. He is under contract for next season with a non-guaranteed base salary of $11.5 million.