Saints Hall of Famer Vaughan Johnson dies at 57

Former Saints linebacker Vaughan Johnson died Thursday in North Carolina after a long battle with kidney disease, Ken Trahan of Crescent City Sports reports. Johnson was 57.

Johnson began his pro career with the Jacksonville Bulls of the USFL. The Saints drafted Johnson 15th overall in the 1984 NFL supplemental draft.

He joined the Saints in 1986 after the USFL folded.

Johnson made the Pro Bowl four times in his eight seasons with the Saints. He also made All-Pro four times.

Johnson, Rickey Jackson, Sam Mills and Pat Swilling made up the team’s Dome Patrol linebacker corps.

Johnson finished his career with 669 tackles, 12 sacks, four interceptions and 11 forced fumbles.

In 2000, he earned induction into the Saints’ Hall of Fame. He also is a member of the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame and the Allstate Sugar Bowl Greater New Orleans Sports Hall of Fame.