Seahawks activate Ethan Pocic off IR, place Rashaad Penny on IR

The Seahwaks are activating offensive lineman Ethan Pocic off injured reserve before Sunday’s game, Pete Carroll told reporters Friday.

Pocic will take the roster spot of running back Rashaad Penny, whom the Seahawks will place on injured reserve with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

“We’re going to get Ethan up,” Carroll said, via Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio KJR and PFT. “He’s going to come up this week. He’s had a really good return to us. Glad to have Ethan back. He’s been a really versatile player for us. He’s worked really hard to get back. He feels great. Three weeks putting it together so he’s ready to go.”

Pocic has versatility to play all five positions on the offensive line.

The Seahawks placed him on injured reserve in October with a mid-back injury.