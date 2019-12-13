Stephen Jones doesn’t “see a big appetite for realignment”

Earlier this week, Broncos coach Vic Fangio threw out the idea of doing away with divisions.

His proposal would have NFC teams play the other 15 NFC teams and AFC teams play the other 15 AFC teams. The final game on a 16-game schedule, Fangio suggested, ideally would involve some sort of a rivalry game such as Eagles-Steelers, Cowboys-Texans and Jets-Giants.

The top six teams in each conference would advance to the postseason.

It’s a nice idea that creates a lot of discussion. It’s also not going to happen.

Fangio’s suggestion was borne out of the NFC East’s struggles this season. The division winner could have a losing record, leaving the Cowboys or Eagles to host the second-place finisher in the NFC West, which figures to have one of the best records in the NFL.

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones, a member of the Competition Committee, pooh-poohed Fangio’s idea.

“I don’t see that,” Jones said Friday on 105.3 The Fan. “I think too many people are traditionalists here and believe in the way we’ve done things with divisions. You’re going to have the odd year where eight divisions all are not playing well. Historically, the [NFC] East has been strong in our league. But obviously this year certainly being pointed out that the East is struggling more than normal, but I certainly don’t see a big appetite for realignment.”

  1. They should keep it as is, EXCEPT something like if the team that wins their division has a losing record, they should be disqualified from their playoff spot and that spot goes to a team with winning record. Why reward for losing?

  3. I’ve been saying this for 30 years now. Get rid of divisions. No need to play teams twice. The way it is now could really bite if a team wins their division at 6-10 or 5-11. It is possible.

  4. Divisions form rivalries which drives fan viewership. You will lose that if you eliminate divisions. It’s rare a losing team wins their division and 2 wild cards allow teams with good records to still reach the playoffs. Nothing needs to be changed in my opinion.

  7. What a boring idea. Same schedule every year??? No thank you. I agree…REALLY stupid idea. Its perfect as is.

  9. It won’t change. Nor should it. Division winners with a 500 record or worse dont happen very often. Once, maybe twice a decade. Rivalries are important. Steelers-raven, Seahawks-49ers come to mind. And I’m not a fan of any of those teams but they’ve been fun to watch over the years. Yes, the nfc east is weak this year, but they had 2 of the nfc playoff teams just last season.

  10. I’m grateful most people think this is a stupid idea.

    If the NFL got rid of divisions, interest in the game would tank. Football is a sport, not a math problem! A team with a poor record winning their division is weird and interesting (and rare). Sixth seeds do reach and win the Super Bowl, you know.

    As a Steelers fan, my first hope on day one is beating the Ravens. Period. But if geniuses like Fangio get rid of divisions, Baltimore would just be one of 15 other teams… Rivalries would fade and fans would drift away, guaranteed.

  11. Dumb idea even in the NBA there are times when a team is like 40-42 in the east and still gets in the playoff and 42-40 or multiple teams in the west with that record miss the playoffs keep it the way it is. Raiders v chiefs cowboys vs giants or eagles steelers v ravens or browns bears vs packers you think the league wants to kill them rivalries. I’m a Raiders fan no teams I love playing and going to see the most like our rivals chiefs or broncos no matter our records….

