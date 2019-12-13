Stephen Jones more “convicted” than ever Dak Prescott is championship QB

Getty Images

Dak Prescott got off to a hot start to his season and not long ago heard his name bantered about as an MVP candidate.

The Cowboys quarterback still leads the league in passing yards, but three consecutive losses — and only one win in the team’s past five games — killed Prescott’s MVP chances if not Dallas’ postseason chances.

Nothing, though, has changed the Cowboys’ opinion of Prescott.

They eventually will pay him like the franchise quarterback they believe he is.

“I’m more convicted than ever after watching him play this year that he can do everything we need to do to win championships around here,” Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said on 105.3 The Fan on Friday afternoon, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com.

Prescott is on pace to pass for 5,073 yards this season. Tony Romo owns the team record for passing yards in a single season with 4,903 in 2012.