Trick-shot kicker has short stint with Patriots

Getty Images

Bill Belichick apparently owed someone a favor. And it apparently didn’t take much to pay it off.

On Friday, the Patriots cut trick-shot kicker Josh Gable from the team’s practice squad. He was added to the practice squad on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old gable did not play college football. He instead played professional soccer in Belgium and Italy. In 2016, he became a kicker in the Indoor Football League, playing for the Nebraska Danger, the Iowa Barnstomers, and the Tuscon Sugar Skulls. He made only six of 16 field goals and 50 of 57 extra points during the 2019 season with the Sugar Skulls.

The Patriots have meandered through various kickers since the placement of Stephen Gostkowski on injured reserve. Curently, their kicker is Nick Folk, but he’s only one bad weekend and/or ruptured internal organ away from being cut.