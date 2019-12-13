University of Miami receiver Jeff Thomas declares for draft

Getty Images

University of Miami receiver Jeff Thomas announced on social media Friday that he is turning pro. He will forgo his final season of eligibility to enter the NFL Draft.

Thomas will not play in the Independence Bowl on Dec. 26 against Louisiana Tech.

He made 83 receptions for 1,316 yards and eight touchdowns in his career. He also served as a kickoff and punt returner.

Thomas has questions to answer in the predraft process.

He was dismissed from the team in November 2018 for violating team rules. Thomas returned to Miami for 2019 but served a two-game suspension for violating team rules this season.

Thomas made 31 catches for 379 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games this season.