Adrian Peterson poised to move into Top 5 all-time rushers

Getty Images

Washington running back Adrian Peterson could break into the Top 5 rushers in NFL history on Sunday.

Peterson currently has 14,036 rushing yards in his career, good for sixth place all-time. Just ahead of him at No. 5 is Curtis Martin, with 14,101.

With 65 yards on Sunday, Peterson will tie Martin. Peterson is averaging 60 yards a game this season.

Early in his career, Peterson spoke about his desire to break Emmitt Smith’s NFL record for career rushing yards. Peterson is 34 years old and still more than 4,000 yards between Smith’s all-time record of 18,355 yards, so breaking that record is unlikely.

But Peterson has remained an efficient running back far longer than most expected, and has a shot at passing 1,000 yards for the second consecutive year.