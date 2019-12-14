Ahkello Witherspoon fined $28,075 for hit that left Jared Cook with concussion

AP

The NFL fined 49ers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon $28,075 for his illegal hit sent Saints tight end Jared Cook to the sideline with a concussion.

The hit came with 4:51 remaining in the first quarter on Cook’s second touchdown.

Officials threw a flag on Witherspoon for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Cook, and the Saints tried a two-point conversion after accepting the 1-yard penalty instead of choosing 15 yards on the kickoff.

The league fined two Saints out of that game.

Safety Marcus Williams saw $10,527 docked from his paycheck for a facemask penalty on 49ers tight end George Kittle. It followed a 39-yard gain by Kittle on fourth down, setting up Robbie Gould‘s game-winning field goal three snaps later.

Saints safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson was fined $28,075 for his hit against 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk.

Gardner-Johnson’s unnecessary roughness penalty came in the fourth quarter on a helmet-to-helmet hit. Juszczyk was checked for a concussion but cleared.