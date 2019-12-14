Akiem Hicks set to return for Bears

Getty Images

One of the Bears’ best defensive players will be back on the field on Sunday.

Chicago defensive tackle Akiem Hicks is being activated and will play tomorrow against the Packers, Chris Mortensen of ESPN reports.

Hicks suffered an ugly elbow injury in Week Five and was placed on injured reserve, but he has returned to practice and is now ready to return to play.

The Bears are two games out of the NFC wild card race and likely need to win out to get to the playoffs. Hicks will help as they attempt to upset the Packers and stay alive in the postseason hunt.