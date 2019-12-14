As the Raiders prepare to leave Oakland again, Mark Davis reminisces

Posted by Mike Florio on December 14, 2019, 12:04 PM EST
Getty Images

On Sunday, the Raiders will play their last game ever in Oakland, for the second time.

They left in 1981, returned in 1995, and they’ll now leave again. This time for Las Vegas.

The Raiders and Oakland grew up together,” Raiders owner Mark Davis told Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area on Friday. “We were the stepchild of San Francisco. We were just Oakland. And I believe my dad took special pride in that and in building it up. . . . The Raiders were born in Oakland, and Oakland will always be part of our DNA. There’s no doubt about that.”

Davis selected a relatively recent (and relatively obscure) game as his most memorable of the games the team has played during its second stint in Oakland: A 2014 win over the Chiefs that ended Oakland’s 0-10 start to the season.

Five years later, he’s preparing for perhaps the most amicable split that ever has happened between a city and a team.

“The Oakland Raiders were established in 1960,” Davis said. “The Los Angeles Raiders were established in 1982. And the Las Vegas Raiders are being established in 2020. It’s a new era, and we’ve got a new residence.”

It will be interesting to see whether that new residence evolves into a clear home-field advantage, or whether it will be populated with plenty of opposing fans on a regular basis. The Raiders hope to build a fan base in Las Vegas and to draw fans from L.A. and Oakland for home games. But fans of visiting teams surely will be inclined to make the trip to Nevada for the games to be played there, eight times per year.

Regardless, the Raiders had no choice but to leave. With no public money available to build a stadium in Oakland and Las Vegas bringing $750 million in free money to the table, it was an offer Davis and the Raiders couldn’t refuse.

Permalink 14 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

14 responses to “As the Raiders prepare to leave Oakland again, Mark Davis reminisces

  3. Be careful what you wish for with these new stadiums. The falcons new stadium has been a complete failure. Real fans can’t afford to go to the games. They’ve lost their home field advantage. Its all personal seat licenses. No wonder the falcons don’t win there

  4. Maybe I’m off my hinges, but I believe ya. That’s why I’m gonna let ya go. I’m gonna give ya ’til the count of 3 to get your lousy, lyin’, low-down, four-flushin’ carcass out my door! 1… 2…! Merry Christmas, ya filthy animal! And a Happy New Year. -Bay area fans.

  5. I remember that game too. Mack got his first sack that game and then he and Sio Moore, proceeded to celebrate right into the next play if Justin Tuck didn’t call a TO. It was a great play only to be made to look foolish with that celebration.

  8. Its sad to see them leave, but I dont blame them what so ever. that mayor made it impossible for them to get a new stadium, and as California falls deeper into 3rd world country status and taxes keeps going higher and higher you cant blame them for leaving.

  10. As a Raiders fan it is sad that they r leaving Oakland and Sunday is the last game ever but as a fan they can’t get outta that stadium quick enough. When the Raiders left the first time the stadium was becoming absolute now it is by far the worst stadium in all of sports. If u haven’t been to the stadium in Oakland seen their facilities there then u really don’t understand how bad it is. They had no choice but to leave.

  11. They DID have a choice. They could have built a stadium without public money like Bob Kraft did in New England. Kraft eventually turned down a “Vegas” like deal to move to Hardford and then built what his now Patriot Place, which included a new stadium. The only cost to the tax payer was for infrastructure improvements around the stadium. and THAT was fully paid back from parking fees in about 5 years.

    In retrospect it was good for the state. It was financially very good for Kraft. The point is that it CAN be done. You don’t have to go to local government for HUNDREDS of millions in hand outs to build a stadium.

    BTW- It’s been proven over an over again that the state/local governments NEVER win on these stadiums. It’s simply welfare for the super rich…..again

  12. Mark Davis can cut with that ‘Oakland was the stepchild of san Francisco’ b.s.

    Oakland has always had its own History. Sad that Mark couldnt recognize that.

    Mark’s haircut and all talk with no walk is more reminiscent of San Francisco.

  13. It’s not a sad day. Times have changed. The Raiders have a rich history in the East bay. Along with the A’s, they put Oakland on the sports map. I grew up in the city where the Raiders practice. Lived there when Al Davis was named head coach and turned the franchise around. Driving past Frank Youell field when a game was going on is a vivid memory. Go Raiders, best of luck in Las Vegas.

  14. Worst franchise ever in sports..No Loyalty to fans, city ,players..Just Move and Lose same Sad Franchise Same Bad Haircut..

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!