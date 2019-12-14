Bills work out Alex Collins, Kaare Vedvik

Getty Images

The Bills worked out a couple of noteworthy former Ravens on Friday.

Running back Alex Collins and punter Kaare Vedvik were among the players working out in Buffalo, according to Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.

Collins was a fifth-round pick of the Seahawks in 2016 who lasted just one season in Seattle but then caught on with the Ravens and had a very good year in 2017, finishing the season with 973 rushing yards. But Collins was less productive in 2018 and hasn’t played at all in 2019 after a March arrest for marijuana possession and possessing a handgun in a vehicle.

Vedvik was a very impressive kicker in the preseason who got traded to the Vikings but then didn’t make the roster in Minnesota. He has decided to concentrate on punting, not kicking, since he was released.

Also working out for the Bills were running back Ricky Ortiz and defensive backs AJ Howard and Chris Johnson.