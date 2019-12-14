Broncos sign Kyle Peko off Colts’ practice squad

Getty Images

Kyle Peko is returning to the team with which his NFL career started.

The Broncos have signed the defensive tackle Kyle Peko from the Colts practice squad to the Denver active roster. The Broncos also promoted defensive lineman Deyon Sizer from the Denver practice squad.

To make room for Peko and Sizer, the Broncos waived linebacker Ahmad Gooden and placed receiver Juwann Winfree on injured reserve.

Peko joined the Broncos as an undrafted free agent in 2016. He has 11 regular-season appearances with the Broncos and Bills.

Denver has ruled out a pair of defensive linemen for Sunday’s game at Kansas City (Adam Gotsis, DeMarcus Walker) and another defensive lineman is listed as questionable (Dre’Mont Jones).