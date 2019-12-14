Colts rule out Kenny Moore, call T.Y. Hilton game-time decision

Getty Images

The Colts ruled out cornerback Kenny Moore II (ankle) for Monday night’s game against the Saints.

They list cornerback Pierre Desir (groin) and receiver T.Y. Hilton (calf) as questionable.

Moore injured his ankle in Week 13. He missed last week’s game against Tampa Bay and has yet to return to practice.

Rock Ya-Sin, Marvell Tell III or Quincy Wilson will see more snaps at outside corner.

Colts coach Frank Reich calls Hilton a game-time decision.

Hilton initially injured his calf in the Oct. 30 practice. He missed three games before returning to limited action against the Texans, playing 24 offensive snaps and catching three passes for 18 yards.

Hilton missed two more games after a setback.

He had limited practices Wednesday and Thursday before sitting out Friday.

Desir initially appeared on the Colts’ injury report on Thursday, their first day of practice this week. He was a limited participant Thursday and Friday before returning to a full practice Saturday.