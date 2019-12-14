DeVante Parker, Albert Wilson cleared for Sunday

Getty Images

A pair of Dolphins receivers have received clearance to play on Sunday.

The team has announced that DeVante Parker and Albert Wilson have been removed from the concussion protocol and, in turn, from the injury report. Both will play against the Giants.

For Parker, the move comes one day after signing a four-year, $40 million extension. He has 55 catches for 882 yards this season. It’s already a career high in yards, by more than 100.

Wilson has 26 catches for 154 yards this season. He missed three games early in the year due to injury.