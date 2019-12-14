Dolphins waive Marcus Sherels, promote Montre Hartage

Getty Images

The Dolphins announced they promoted safety Montre Hartage from the practice squad Saturday. They waived cornerback Marcus Sherels to make room.

Hartage has played one game with the Dolphins. He has spent multiple stints on Miami’s practice squad this season.

Hartage made one tackle in his NFL debut in Week 13 against Philadelphia.

He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Miami on May 9. He earned first-team All-Big Ten honors at Northwestern last season as a senior.

Sherels appeared in five games with the Dolphins, playing primarily on special teams. He had six punt returns for a 3.8 yards average and three kickoff returns for a 19.0 yards average.

Sherels played 10 seasons in Minnesota and has appeared in 128 games his NFL career. He originally entered the league as an undrafted college free agent with the Vikings in 2010.