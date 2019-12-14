Eagles rule out Nelson Agholor, Derek Barnett, Jordan Howard

Getty Images

The injury-plagued Eagles will be much less than 100 percent healthy tomorrow in Washington.

Philadelphia ruled out wide receiver Nelson Agholor, defensive end Derek Barnett and running back Jordan Howard, all of whom were previously listed as questionable.

With Agholor out, the banged-up wide receiver corps will consist of J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, Greg Ward and Robert Davis tomorrow in Washington.

Howard was off to a strong start this season but hasn’t been able to shake a shoulder injury, while Barnett would have been helpful pressuring rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

Despite the injuries, the 6-7 Eagles are still tied for first place with the Cowboys in the NFC East.