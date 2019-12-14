Report: Browns willing to let Joe Schobert leave in free agency

Getty Images

The Browns are willing to let linebacker Joe Schobert leave in free agency, having made little effort to extend his contract, Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reports.

Schobert, who made the Pro Bowl in 2017, saw only cursory interest from the Browns about an extension months ago. It was evident then that the Browns weren’t interested in re-signing Schobert, per Cabot.

“I let my agent handle all this kind of stuff, but my understanding is we haven’t gotten any offers so can’t really build on it from there,’’ Schobert told Cabot last week.

The Browns made him a fourth-round pick in 2016. Schobert leads the Browns and the AFC with 103 tackles, though tackles are not an official NFL statistic.

Schobert also has a career-high four interceptions.

He would prefer to remain with the Browns, but it doesn’t appear that’s what will happen this spring.

“My No. 1 priority is to play the season out and do the best of my abilities and control what I can control,’’ Schobert said. “I can’t really control what’s going on, what’s being said upstairs to my agent and them. I trust my agent. He’s going to do what’s best for me. I trust the Browns are going to do what’s best for the organization. In my perfect world, yeah, I’d be in Cleveland.”