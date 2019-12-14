Ryan Fitzpatrick may end up leading the Dolphins in rushing

Getty Images

FitzMagic can throw, and he can run. He can run well enough to be on track to possibly be the Dolphins’ leading rusher in 2019.

Of course, that says more about Miami’s running backs than it does about Fitzpatrick, who has 186 yards on the ground and is only 15 yard behind long-gone Mark Walton for first place among all members of the team this year.

The self-deprecating Fitzpatrick cracked wise about his unexpected success on 37-year-old legs.

“I have the same moves I have on the dance floor,” Fitzpatrick said this week, via the Associated Press. “And that’s why I don’t dance at weddings.”

Fitzpatrick generated 65 of his yards last week against the Jets, on seven attempts.

“I know it looks awkward,” Fitzpatrick said. “It certainly feels awkward. It’s not necessarily always my first choice of what I want to do to get yards. But sometimes it’s necessary, and the best thing for the team is for me to take off.”

Fitzpatrick currently has a 51-yard lead over Kalen Ballage, who is on injured reserve. The next closest threat to Fitzpatrick is Patrick Laird, who has 84 yards.

Although the Dolphins are expected to draft a first-round quarterback in 2020, Fitzpatrick is under contract through 2020. He recently told PFT that he loves playing, but that he’ll make a decision about whether to continue his career after the season ends.