Terrell Suggs may refuse to report if not claimed by Ravens

Getty Images

The Cardinals have placed Terrell Suggs on waivers, making him available to be claimed on Monday by any of the 31 other teams. But Suggs only wants to go to one team: The Ravens.

Suggs very much wants to return to Baltimore, where he played from 2003 to 2018, and may not even report if any other team claims him, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

It’s not surprising that Suggs would want to go where he knows the players and coaches, and to a Ravens team that is currently the favorite to win the Super Bowl. But would Suggs refuse to show up if some other team claims him? If so, he’d be turning down the $352,940 he’s owed for the final two weeks of his 2019 salary.

Given that Suggs has made more than $100 million in his career, however, he probably doesn’t need that money. He probably cares more about going to a place where he’s comfortable, and where he has a good chance of winning a ring.

The Ravens are last in the waiver order, and it might be wise for some other AFC playoff contender to claim him, if for no other reason than to keep him off the Ravens.

We’ll find out which team claims him on Monday at 4 p.m. ET.