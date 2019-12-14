Washington places Paul Richardson on injured reserve

Getty Images

Washington receiver Paul Richardson will end his season on injured reserve for the second consecutive season.

He has a lingering hamstring that limited him to one game and 14 offensive snaps the past four games. Richardson played only seven games last season before requiring surgery for an AC joint.

Richardson may have played his last game for the team.

Washington overpaid for him during the 2018 offseason, giving him a five-year, $40 million deal. He has made almost $20 million, playing only 17 games and making just 48 catches for 507 catches and four touchdowns.

Richardson has an $8.5 million salary cap number for 2020. The team would save $6.5 million against the cap and Richardson’s contract would count only $2 million in dead cap space if Washington makes him a post-June 1 cut, JP Finlay of NBCSportsWashington.com reports.

Washington promoted offensive tackle Timon Parris from the practice squad to take Richardson’s roster spot.

The team lists Donald Penn (knee/back) and Morgan Moses (toe) on its injury report.