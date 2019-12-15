49ers take a long drive for a 7-0 lead

Getty Images

Neither offense could get points on the board during the first half of Sunday’s game between the 49ers and Falcons, but some of that had to do with how methodically the Niners were moving down the field.

Raheem Mostert ran for a two-yard touchdown and the 49ers grabbed a 7-0 lead with just under 13 minutes left to play in the first half.

Mostert’s score capped a 21-play, 88-yard drive that took nearly 11 minutes off of the clock. The 21 plays are the third most of any drive in the NFL over the last 20 years.

The 49ers converted a fourth down and three third downs during the drive. They also picked up a first down when Adrian Clayborn was flagged for roughing Jimmy Garoppolo on a third-down incompletion.