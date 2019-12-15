Bobby Wagner: Ankle was a scare, but I’m good

Getty Images

Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner had to leave Sunday’s win over the Panthers after hurting his ankle, but he doesn’t expect to miss much more time as a result.

Wagner said after the game that he got a scare when his leg got bent back underneath him, but said he’ll be fine. He also joked that he’d be even better if people voted for him for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

Wagner had 10 tackles and two passes defended during the 30-24 win over Carolina.

The Seahawks are back in action against the Cardinals next Sunday. It sounds like Wagner should be on the field, which is a plus for a defense that expects to be without safety Quandre Diggs.