Brian Flores’ outburst late in loss to Jets resulted in a fine

Getty Images

The Dolphins may never want to return to New Jersey again.

They’ve lost on consecutive Sundays at MetLife Stadium. This week, it wasn’t close against the Giants. Last week, it was; a late decision to call defensive pass inteference via replay review robbed Miami of a win over the Jets.

Dolphins coach Brian Flores blew a gasket on the field, accosting referee Craig Wrolstad in an incident partially captured by CBS cameras. For the outburst, per a league source, Flores was fined by the league office.

The amount isn’t yet known.

“Look, it’s an emotional game, and it’s not really my anger,” Flores said after the 22-21 loss to the Jets. “It is my anger, but it’s for the players, you know? I’m upset for them because I watch them work on a day-to-day basis. I watch them meet and walk through. I see how important it is to them. I watch them lay it on the line for each other. That’s where that emotion comes from. This is not about me. I’m more about serving those players. That’s what that is. . . . It’s about those players, the coaches, the cafeteria people and the equipment staff and everybody in this organization. We all put a lot into this. Winning is important to us.”

The Dolphins haven’t done much of that this year, but more than was expected. They’ll finish with games against the Bengals and Patriots.