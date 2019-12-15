Broncos, snow don’t stop Chiefs in easy 23-3 win

Getty Images

Neither snow nor Broncos nor gloom of day could keep the Chiefs from their fourth consecutive victory.

In a heavy snowstorm, Kansas City improved to 10-4 with an easy 23-3 victory over the overmatched Broncos. Denver’s two-game winning streak ended as it fell to 5-9.

Tyreek Hill scored touchdowns on Patrick Mahomes‘ throws of 41 and 5 yards, and Travis Kelce caught 11 passes for 142 yards. Mahomes was 27-of-34 for 340 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

Hill went to the blue medical tent after a hard collision on Mahomes’ interception early in the fourht quarter.

The AFC West champions had 27 first downs and 419 yards. They scored on their first five possessions to run away from the Broncos.

Drew Lock went 18-of-40 for 208 yards with an interception in losing for the first time in three starts.

The Broncos’ only points came on a 32-yard Brandon McManus field goal with 1:56 remaining in the first half.