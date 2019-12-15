Bruce Arians: Shaq Barrett “ain’t going anywhere” this offseason

Getty Images

Shaq Barrett took a one-year deal with the Buccaneers as a free agent this offseason, but there would likely be more lucrative offers on the open market in 2020.

Barrett would have to make it to the open market for those offers to come his way, however, and Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said on Sunday that the team won’t let that happen. Barrett had a sack on Sunday and is now up to 16.5 on the season, so it’s easy to understand Arians’s feelings on the subject.

“He ain’t going anywhere,” Arians said, via ESPN.com.

Barrett tied Warren Sapp for the franchise’s single-season record for sacks and said he’d be happy to stick around beyond this season.

“I love that he said that. I want to be there. That’s my goal,” Barrett said. “It just worked out perfectly for me. I can’t be more blessed. It’s God’s plan. I wouldn’t have been here if it was my plan. I’m just happy the Bucs gave me a chance. I made the most out of that chance. … I’m just happy. I’m grateful and very appreciative.”

The Bucs have to sort out their quarterback position and have a lot of other free agents, but it sounds like keeping Barrett on hand is going to be one of the top priorities.