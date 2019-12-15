Bucs lose Chris Godwin to hamstring injury

Getty Images

The injury situation at wide receiver has gone from bad to worse for the Buccaneers.

The Bucs, already playing without Mike Evans, have now lost Chris Godwin to a hamstring injury. Godwin was carted to the locker room in the third quarter.

Entering today’s game, Godwin was second in the NFL in receiving yards this season and Evans was third. Godwin had 121 yards before he got hurt.

The Bucs also lost receiver Scotty Miller to an injury today, but despite those injuries, Jameis Winston is closing in on 400 passing yards in the third quarter, and the Bucs lead 24-10.