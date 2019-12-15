Check out the Week 15 best bets

Getty Images

Before you make your final decisions regarding the games on which you’ll be wagering a little of your Christmas cash, spent a few minutes getting the input from a couple of guys who are sufficiently over .500 against the spread to mean that if you’d listened to them all year, you’d be ahead of the financial curve.

It’s the Week 15 best bets, three plays against the spread (or over/unders) that we really, really like.

I’m 24-16 this year, and Simms isn’t. But he took the Ravens to cover on Thursday night, so he’s already 1-0 for the week.

Here’s one strong hint that requires you not to click the video: There’s no way the Raiders will be saying farewell to the black hole without a big, big win.